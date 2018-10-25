Why does health care matter this election? Video

WEST DES MOINES - Healthcare is the number one issue for voters not only in Iowa, but across the country.

Local 5 asked Mack Shelley, ISU political professor, why this is such a universal issue for so many Iowans.

"It's followed by jobs and the economy," said Shelley. "But when they talk about health care, it could mean a number of things. For some people, it's taking care of the elderly. For others, it's a matter of dealing with pre-existing conditions and the Affordable Care Act. And here in Iowa, you've got Medicaid privatization. That's a major issue. It drives a lot of the discussion."

Shelley said that the swing voters in this election will be Independents, and they look at healthcare very differently than many believe; according to Shelley, these types of voters typically side with Democratic ideals on this issue.