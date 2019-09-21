Widespread rainfall expected overnight and on Sunday

Showers and isolated thunderstorms have affected most of central, southern, and eastern Iowa throughout the day. This has just been the beginning of the event, as widespread rain will move in later tonight.

We’re expecting the heaviest rain to move through central and southern Iowa overnight and into the day tomorrow. A few strong storms will be possible this evening, with damaging winds being the primary threats.

However, the bulk of this will be a heavy rain event. Flash flooding is a possibility, especially for areas south of I-80. A flash flood watch is in place for parts of southern Iowa.

Rain is expected to stick around central and southern Iowa on Sunday. Most of this rain will occur in the morning, but showers could linger into the afternoon. Otherwise, the day will be generally cloudy with highs remaining in the 60s.

Some spots will pick up on an additional 2-3″ of rain, especially in southeastern Iowa. Be prepared for another dreary and wet day on Sunday.