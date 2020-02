After a polling surge in December sent Pete Buttigieg towards the top, ahead of candidates such as Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren.

But the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. now sits him in third in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Local 5’s Allen Carter traveled to two of Buttigieg’s campaign stops Sunday to see if those in attendance have cemented their decision to caucus for “Mayor Pete” on Monday.

