William Penn University reports record new student enrollment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSKALOOSA — The new school year is starting off with growth at one private Iowa university.

William Penn University says enrollment for new students has hit an all-time high of 487. Overall enrollment stands at over 1,200 students.

Administrators at the private liberal arts university say the number includes students who are first-time freshman or transfer students.

“We are excited to represent 45 states and 23 foreign countries in the 2019-20 school year,” said Director of Admissions Madison Steinke. “Faculty and staff have worked so hard to make this happen and get these students here.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story