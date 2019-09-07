William Penn University reports record new student enrollment

OSKALOOSA — The new school year is starting off with growth at one private Iowa university.

William Penn University says enrollment for new students has hit an all-time high of 487. Overall enrollment stands at over 1,200 students.

Administrators at the private liberal arts university say the number includes students who are first-time freshman or transfer students.

“We are excited to represent 45 states and 23 foreign countries in the 2019-20 school year,” said Director of Admissions Madison Steinke. “Faculty and staff have worked so hard to make this happen and get these students here.”