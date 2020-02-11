Windsor Heights insurance agent charged with multiple counts of fraud

Christopher Childers was booked into the Polk County Jail on Feb. 7 and later released.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS — An insurance agent is charged with multiple counts of fraud following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

The investigation into Windsor Heights insurance agent Christopher Childers, 54, started in August 2019. He is charged with the following:

one count of Fraudulent Sales Practices (Class D Felony)

two counts of Forgery (Class D Felonies)

one count of Fraudulent Practices (Class C Felony)

Prosecutors say Childs “knowingly and unlawfully altered the date on documents facilitating the transfer of funds without the owner’s permission to do so,” according to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Division.

It’s also alleged that Childers created a document that had information about assets that Childers knew did not exist as shown on the document.

Childers was booked into the Polk County Jail on Feb. 7 and later released.