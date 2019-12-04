Windsor Heights to remove speed camera along University Avenue

WINDSOR HEIGHTS — The speed camera on University Avenue in Windsor Heights did its job so well that the Windsor Heights City Council determined it is no longer needed.

A press release from the city announced that the City Council voted in favor of removing the traffic camera during their Monday meeting.

The camera will be removed after the contact expires on April 21, 2020.

Tickets will continue being issued until the contract is up.

“Speed cameras have proved their worth, but the contract is over,” Windsor Heights Mayor Dave Burgess said in a statement. “Enforcement will continue, be it as a different method.”

According to Windsor Heights Public Safety Director & Chief of Police Chad McCluskey, the camera reduced speeding along University Avenue by 50 percent.