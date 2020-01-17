Winter pet safety: The dangers of ice

IOWA CITY — With another Friday storm on the way, it can be scary for pet owners.

One woman saw the dangers firsthand with her dog during last Friday’s snow and ice.

Tara Armstrong said those conditions almost had her pup in the hospital.

Now, she is warning other pet owners about the dangers of ice.

“I honestly thought it was because of the wet grass but it was because it was poking him,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said she noticed something wrong with her pup Walter after letting him out on her front lawn shortly after Friday night’s storm.

“Once we got inside he was kind of like sitting here shaking and I’m like what’s wrong and then he moved and then there was blood on the floor and I was like oh my God why is my dog bleeding,” Armstrong said.

With the help of a neighbor, she bandaged his paw and called the hospital.

“The only explanation we had was that the grass shanked Walter right along his toenail line,” she said. “They said keep an eye on it and make sure there’s no signs of infection and eventually those things work their way out.”

She said she was shocked because nothing like this has ever happened to him.

“I really wasn’t expecting the grass to be that sharp.”

“I think were used to weather wise having the snow coat the grass and soften it,” Petersen Pet Hospital Associate Veterinarian Steven McGinty said.

McGinty said they see these incidents pretty regularly during the winter months and there’s been an uptick with the recent storm.

“The grass itself can get sharp from the water freezing on it. Even just a layer of ice if the foot goes through the ice the edges can cut the paw,” McGinty said.

These aren’t just little pokes or scrapes either, they can be serious.

“We have some dogs that will really get their feet cut and come in with bleeding sores and we have others that just have minor scrapes,” McGinty said.

With the ice, there are preventative measures pet owners should take.

“Trying to keep an area shoveled in the yard so you know the ice isn’t there in the first place and keeping them on a leash and walking them just so they don’t get into areas where they are going to have problems.”

He also recommends using booties or a wax protectant on their paws, which Armstrong said she does use for Walter.

“So it kind of acts as a protective barrier like a bootie would but without all of the time of getting the booties on,” she said.

Her advice is just for pet owners to be cognizant of their surroundings and have a first aid kit handy.

McGinty said the biggest issue they see around this time of year is with ice melt, which can be toxic and even deadly in some cases to animals.

He said getting pet safe ice melt is always recommended and make sure you wipe your pets paws after being outside.