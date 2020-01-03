Winter weather returns to Iowa, could impact Friday evening commute

A clipper system will bring much of Iowa light snowfall Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

Snow showers will develop in northwest Iowa around midday Friday, then slide across the rest of the state late this afternoon through the night.

Snow will be most likely in central Iowa Friday evening.

The heaviest snow will likely fall in a line from north central to southeast Iowa. These areas can expect 1-2″ with isolated areas receiving up to 3″. The rest of the state including Des Moines can expect an inch or less.

The snow should come to an end by sunrise Saturday. Mostly sunny skies and above freezing highs should melt most of that snow away this weekend.