Winter storm brings visitors to Seven Oaks

BOONE — Some people love the snow, and some people tolerate it.

But for the rest, the snow is their livelihood.

Joel Bryan is the general manager of Seven Oaks in Boone. The outdoor recreation spot is family owned and operated.

“The skiing out of everything we do, the skiing area is the bread and butter of our business,” Bryan told Local 5’s Matthew Judy.

Seven Oaks has been opened for a little over a month this winter, but after Friday’s winter storm dropped around four inches of snow around the metro, people are finally accepting that winter is truly here to stay.

And that’s good for business.

If you don’t like playing in the snow, Bryan has one piece of advice for you.

“We’re in Iowa. It’s going to be windy and it’s going to be cold, so you might as well learn to embrace it.”