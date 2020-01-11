Winter storm creates slick travel conditions heading into the weekend

DES MOINES — Winter weather conditions in the metro are making for tricky travel situations on major interstates and highways this weekend.

Local 5’s Lakyn McGee spent her Friday with the Iowa Department of Transportation to see what preparations were made before this winter storm started to wreak havoc during rush hour.

The DOT says that they are prepared for winter storms like this, with over 100 sheds around the state holding 225,000 tons of salt.

Those trekking downtown encountered slick roads as well.

The snow could be seen whipping around down the street from Wells Fargo Arena ahead of Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo.

And as of 6 p.m. Friday, more than two inches of snow had fallen in Des Moines.

2.3" of snow has been reported so far @dsmairport @weareiowa5news — Brandon Lawrence (@brandonlaw_wx) January 11, 2020

I-80 near Altoona could be seen being plowed throughout the evening hours before immediately being covered with another layer of snow.