Winter weather can be costly for taxpayers

DES MOINES — Winter crashes can be costly both for the people involved, and also taxpayers.

The Iowa DOT paid contractors last year $1.5 million to repair road barriers.

That money comes Iowa taxpayers.

A majority of it will get paid back though. That’s because the person responsible for the crash is on the hook for some of the repair costs.

“Any damage to the infrastructure in our right away, if law enforcement has been dispatched, and we’ve got vehicle owner information and insurance information, we’re going to try to reclaim costs whenever we possibly can,” Eric Lack of Iowa DOT said.

Car insurance companies suggest getting at least $100,000 of liability coverage.

According to Iowa DOT, cable barriers cost roughly $90 per post to repair.

That adds up to roughly $32,000 per mile.