‘Winterizing’ your car and other helpful winter tips

A true Iowa winter is known for all things chaos. We’re talking about snow and ice, which has the entire state under a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

As anyone living in Iowa knows, driving conditions can deteriorate quickly. The Iowa State Patrol has the following tips:

Make sure you have a winter driving kit in your car- NOT the trunk.

Here’s some things you should include in that kit:

SEND HELP sign

bottled water

cell phone gadgets

non-perishable food

flashlight and batteries

ice scraper

matches and candles

blankets

paper and pencil

This is a no-brainer, but wear your seatbelt.

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

Make sure you have enough gas.

Keep your lights and windshield clean.

Turn on your lights so that others can see you on the road.

SLOW DOWN! Give yourself plenty of room to stop.

Don’t use cruise control.

Avoid passing snow plows- the road in front of them is probably worse than the road behind them.

If you find yourself in a skid, don’t overreact. Ease off the accelerator, avoid the break and steer in the direction that you want to go.

ALWAYS be aware of where you are in case you need to call for help.

You can help the Iowa State Patrol keep Iowa’s roadways safe by taking the suggested steps to make yourself a well-prepared motorist.

In the event you need emergency assistance, dial 911. For non-emergencies please dial, (800)525-5555 to reach an Iowa State Patrol Communication Center.