WINTERSET – Winterset Police and Fire found a dead woman after extinguishing a house fire Thursday evening.

The police and fire departments responded to a call of house fire in the 300 block of S. 7th Avenue shortly before 7:00 pm. After fire crews extinguished the fire, they discovered there was a person in the house deceased.

The dead woman has been identified as 62-year-old Jolene Ann Baker. She was a resident at the house.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.