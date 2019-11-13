Wintry mix could cause slick conditions Wednesday afternoon

Wintry precipitation may cause some more slow ups on the roads today.

Light snow and light freezing rain has already impacted areas in northwestern and western Iowa throughout the morning. This has created slick road conditions in that part of the state. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for western and northwestern Iowa until 2:00 p.m. This includes Audubon, Carroll. Calhoun, Greene, and Guthrie Counties.

The wintry mix will make its way to central Iowa through the early afternoon hours. This will quickly transition to all snow in the early afternoon, so significant icing in central Iowa is not a big concern.

Scattered snow showers are expected to continue through the afternoon, then clear out this evening. Snow totals will be less than 1″ for most locations. Isolated spots near Highway 20 could receive 1-2″. While this event will likely be a fairly minor one, be mindful of the potential for slick road conditions on your Wednesday afternoon commute.

