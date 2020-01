FREMONT COUNTY – An Iowa State Patrol car ended up in a ditch in southern Iowa on Friday as the weather turned to icy conditions on the road.

Move over and slow down!!! Winter weather and difficult road conditions are here!!!! Let’s all do our part to prevent crashes!!! This happened on I-29 NB at the 1 mm in Fremont County!!! @iowastatepatrol @KETV @KMABroadcasting @WOWT6News @Maya_Reports @FOX42KPTM @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/WxP1i62lQ5 — Trooper Scott Miller (@TrooperScottISP) January 10, 2020

State Trooper Scott Miller posted on social media pictures of a trooper’s car in the ditch. The trooper was hit by a vehicle too fast for conditions, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Snow is expected to move into central and southern Iowa throughout the afternoon and into the evening, with some snow totals up to eight inches.