Wisconsin woman arrested in Iowa for allegedly transporting 200 pounds of pot, THC vape products

DALLAS COUNTY – A Wisconsin woman got pulled over on Tuesday and was arrested for allegedly transporting 200 pounds of drugs, according to court records.

An Iowa State Patrol officer pulled Margaret Gnewikow over on I-80 East in Dallas County for a traffic stop. When the trooper inspected the woman’s car, 130 pounds of raw marijuana was found, along with 71 pounds of THC vape cartridges.

Gnewikow was arrested and charged with drug possession/delivery, taxable substance, and a prohibited act by a registrant. She’s being held on a $100,000 bond.