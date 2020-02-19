Woman accused of killing husband in West Des Moines

Police said the victim was found inside a home near 81st and EP True Parkway Saturday.

WEST DES MOINES — A woman is jail, after police say her husband was found dead inside their home in West Des Moines Saturday.

First responders were called near 81st Street and EP True Parkway. When they arrived, they found the victim’s wife, Gowun Park, performing CPR on her husband, Sung Nam.

According to the criminal complaint, Park admitted to police on Saturday morning, she bound Nam’s hands and feet by zip ties, and then bound him with a rope to a chair. Police accuse Park of putting a piece of clothing in her husband’s mouth to prevent him from yelling.

They say that Saturday afternoon, the suspect didn’t free the victim, even though he was in distress.

They say Nam was unable to free himself.

Nam was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

West Des Moines officers began an investigation into Nam’s death. On Wednesday, officers arrested Park. She has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Kidnapping.

They say the investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the community.

The West Des Moines Police tell Local 5 this homicide investigation is unrelated to the body found near I-80 and Ashworth Road Tuesday.

