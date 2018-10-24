Woman accused of stealing $40,000 from soccer club Video

The Greater Des Moines Over the Hill Soccer Club plays in Des Moines throughout the year. But according to police and one former league treasurer, money was being stolen by a woman put in charge of finances.

Brandi Preul, 34, was arrested last week and charged with Theft in the First Degree.

"Our records show that there is about 30 to 40 thousand missing," said league commissioner Chris Beck. "Closer to 40."

Preul was put in charge of the money after the league's treasurer left, but soon facilities were wondering where money for rental payments were.

A Des Moines police report states Jonathan Stout, a former treasurer for the club, resigned in January 2018 and turned everything over to Preul. Stout was then inform recently that the club was missing about $40,000.

"Those amounts were to be paid for fields rental, referee fee and the Iowa Soccer Association," the police department reads.

Police know that only having one set of eyes on the money can be a real danger.

"Unless the person who is responsible tells us where it is, we may never know," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Preul has bonded out of jail.