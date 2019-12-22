Woman and dog killed, 1 injured in central Iowa crash

Authorities say a central Iowa woman and her dog were killed while driving the wrong way down a state highway.

Authorities say 58-year-old Kim Pfantz, of State Center, was driving with her dog eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 in Marshalltown around 8 p.m. Saturday. Pfantz collided with another vehicle. She and her dog were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Both people involved were wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation.