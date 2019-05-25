Woman cited in deadly Marshalltown accident

MARSHALLTOWN – A 71-year-old woman has been cited for failure to yield in the case of a deadly crash involving an eight-year-old child.

According to Marshalltown Police, Marilyn Diggins has been charged with failure to yield to the right of way of a pedestrian. Police believe that Diggins is involved in the crash that happened on May 15 in front of an elementary school. Second-grader Christian Maxon died when he was hit by a car after school.

Diggins has been released to appear in Marshall County Court on May 31 for an initial appearance.

This investigation continues.