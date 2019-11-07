Woman claims scammer asked to help her, then stole from her

DES MOINES — When a man named Marvin came knocking on Rebecca Moor’s door, the last thing she expected was to be the victim of a theft.

“He came up to me and said he was in the Boys and Girls Club and he was helping seniors in the area and wanted to know if I had any odd jobs,” Moor said.

But after completing the task, Marvin came back the next day asking the use the bathroom.

That’s when Moor says her money and debit cards were stolen.

Going door-to-door in the way Moor describes it isn’t done by the Boys and Girls Club, the organization said.

Local 5’s Lakyn McGee has the story.