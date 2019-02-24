Woman found shot to death outside of Altoona Applebee's Video

ALTOONA - A woman is dead after she was found shot outside of an Applebee's restaurant Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Applebee's Grill on 8th Street SW to a female shot in the parking lot. When they got there, the suspect had already taken off.

About two hours later, around 1:15 a.m., Des Moines Police officers were requested to make contact with a person of interest in the crime. That person was located with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this time, Altoona Police say there is no threat to the public. All parties involved have been identified by police.

Several agencies worked on this case, including Altoona Police, the Polk County Sheriff's Department, Des Moines Police, Pleasant Hill Police, and the Division of Criminal Investigation.