ALTOONA – A 19-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Altoona.

Altoona Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Tallgrass Parkway and Hubbell Avenue at around 9:30 pm. The woman was walking when a vehicle heading northbound on Hubbell hit her.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The extent of those injuries, however, is unknown. The driver was not injured.

The Iowa State Patrol is assisting the Altoona Police Department with the investigation.