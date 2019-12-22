Woman in Clive hit-and-run charged with hate crime

This undated photo provided by the Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Nicole Marie Poole Franklin. Clive, Iowa police on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, charged Franklin, of Des Moines with attempted murder. She’s accused of purposely running down a 14-year-old girl who was walking along a sidewalk in a suburban neighborhood. Police say Franklin told investigators she hit the girl because she is “a Mexican.” The girl was seriously hurt but is recovering from her injuries. Franklin is being held in the Polk County Jail.(Polk County Jail via AP)

WEST DES MOINES — Nicole Franklin was charged with assault, public intox. and misdemeanor theft back on Dec. 9. When she purposely hit a 14-year-old girl with her car, attempted murder was added to that list. Now, a hate crime has been added to her charges.

Franklin, 42, mounted the curb and ran into an Indian Hills Junior High student just feet away from her school grounds. She did it purposefully, because the girl was, in her words, “a Mexican.”

About an hour after the hit-and-run happened, West Des Moines police responded to a call from the Conoco in Valley Junction. When they arrived, Franklin was there and had been shouting racial slurs at the man behind the counter, as well as some African American men in the store.

Franklin told officers she had smoked meth within the five hours before her arrest.

West Des Moines police announced Sunday that another arrest was made on Franklin, this time being charged with a hate crime for her actions in the gas station. This comes after the League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa, or LULAC, urged Polk County officials to file a hate crime because of Franklin’s racially-motivated actions in the hit-and-run incident.

Franklin is currently being held in the Polk County Jail on a $1 million bond.