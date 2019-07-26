Woman sentenced in January crash that killed Grant Stokka

DES MOINES — A woman who failed to yield for another driver that caused a fatal crash will spent 20 days in jail.

27-year-old Tessa Mullen pleaded guilty Friday to a simple misdemeanor traffic violation resulting in death.

Mullen was driving a vehicle on January 27 around 12:15 p.m. that turned in front of a car driven by Grant Stokka.

Emergency crews responded to investigate a serious car crash at a parking lot in the 2600 block of Ingersoll where Stokka’s crashed vehicle was located.

Stokka died as a result. His 8-year-old son who was a passenger in the car survived.

Police said at the time that preliminary witness and evidence examination indicated that the vehicle was driving westbound on Grand Avenue, left the roadway and went over a concrete wall, crashing into the parking lot below.

“Just because of one split decision to pull out when she couldn’t see forever changed her life and drastically changed our lives,” said Grant’s widow, Rachel Stokka.

Mullen was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 10 being suspended, ordered to pay over $1,000 in fines and placed on probation for a year.

Rachel Stokka has filed a civil lawsuit against Mullen, saying her negligent driving caused financial and emotional damage.