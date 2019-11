DES MOINES – A woman has been shot in the leg while driving along Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, according to Des Moines Police.

Police say the woman suffered a minor gunshot wound to the leg. There is currently no suspect information and shell casings have been recovered.

This isn’t the first time someone has been shot while driving in Des Moines. Just four months ago, Des Moines Police said a man had been shot in the arm while driving on Forest Avenue.