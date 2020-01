President Donald Trump speaks to the members of the media before leaving the White House, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Washington, for a trip to watch the College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

DES MOINES — President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally on Drake University’s campus ahead of the Iowa caucuses, but one group supporting the president’s re-election is coming to Des Moines this week.

Thursday, the “Women for Trump” bus tour is stopping in the metro. The president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, along with campaign surrogates Mercedes Schlapp and Kayleigh McEnany will be at the Holiday Inn Des Moines Airport.

