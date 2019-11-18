Woman’s body found in Marion County house fire

HAMILTON — Multiple agencies responded Monday morning to a structure fire in rural Marion County where a woman’s body was found inside.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 3 a.m. Monday from a witness reporting a residential structure fire at 829 East Street in Hamilton.

Upon arrival, the Bussey Fire Department requested additional units.

The fire departments fought the fully-engulfed home for approximately 45 minutes before locating a female in the south end of the home, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

56-year-old Rhonda Kiler of Hamilton was pronounced deceased on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office and the ATF.

The following agencies responded to the scene: Bussey Fire Department, Indiana Township Fire Department, Lovilia Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the ATF.