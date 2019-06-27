Wooly’s he[ART] show wraps up Art Week Des Moines

DES MOINES– Friday, Art Week Des Moines wraps up with an interaction art installation at he[ART] show at Wooly’s before the Des Moines Art Festival kicks off in Western Gateway.

This free event kicking off at 7 pm is an interactive and social event including live solo visual and emotional performances. This event is sponsored by Morezarte – Visual + Perfoming Arts Consulting.

“I just launched this new company Morezarte,” said Robert Moore the he[ART] organizer, “Morezarte is joining to be more forcused on visual and performing arts consulting . We’re just trying to bring more art awareness to the community and level the playing field for artists and buyers and admires alike. So this show is bringing all of this together from local community artists.”

The event will close with a silent auction with partial benefits reserved for a non-profit charity donation. For more information about the event click here.