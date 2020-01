DES MOINES — A work release escape has been reported in Des Moines.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said James Simmons failed to report back to the Fort Des Moines residential facility as required Friday morning.

He was convicted of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, along with other crimes.

Simmons is 5’10”, and weighs 142 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact law enforcement.