WATERLOO — The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for a woman they say didn’t report back to one of its facilities.

The DOC says Lakoda Christensen, who was convicted of Second-Degree Robbery and other crimes, failed to report back to the Waterloo Women’s Center for Change as required Wednesday night.

Work release escape notice: Waterloo pic.twitter.com/wNanqfcK3f — Iowa Corrections (@IowaCorrections) December 5, 2019

They said she was admitted into the work release facility in late October.

If you have any information on where Christensen is, you’re asked to call police.