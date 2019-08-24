Workforce study to be conducted in Ames

AMES — Several groups are coming together to better understand what makes up Ames’ workforce.

The analysis, called a “laborshed,” will define the communities that contribute to that city’s economy.

Leaders say the study will help measure the availability and characteristics of Ames area workers.

As part of the study, Iowa Workforce Development will send letters to employers in Ames, asking that they assemble counts of their employees’ residential ZIP codes.

Officials say this will help them better understand where workers live.

In addition, leaders say a confidential survey of residents will also be conducted to collect workforce characteristic information specific to the area.

Residents will receive a letter directing them how to take the survey online. Survey questions will cover topics such as: employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level, and type of occupation among other things.

However, Iowa Workforce Development says they will not be asking survey takers identifiable information such as their name or social security number.