Working on the farm helps autistic adults blossom on the job, in life

PLEASANT HILL - There's a farm in town that operates a little differently than most. For years, it was known as the Homestead, but now it goes by Balance Autism.

On the grounds of Balance Autism, you'll see some of the state's best gardeners, who are busy getting things ready for the annual plant sale.

"The changes everyday, the things that they do," said Joni Brown, a worker at Farm Autism. "The differences, that's what brings me back."

Brown will readily admit Gary and Thomas are two of the best gardeners around.

"They work hard and if they come to work with a frown on their face they leave with a smile," she said.

That smile, a skill-set and a steady paycheck are just some of the things Garry and Thomas are gaining from their work with Balance Autism.

"I don't believe there is another company out there that deals strictly with autistic adults," said Julie Beough, the farm manager.

Gary and Thomas are regulars on the farm. They're there five days a week from 8 a.m until 5 p.m.

"At the end of the day, they are tired and smiling," said Brown. "It's good for them to be in the dirt."

The job teaches them a variety of things, including how to plant better.

Gary has been with Balance Autism for about a year and a half.

"He came to us needing help on listening and following directions, and working independently," said Brown.

But now, Gary has transformed right before their eyes.

"I don't refuse any more, I just do it," he said. "I just love it. I just do it."

For now, the work at the greenhouse is centered around the upcoming plant sale, and it takes everyone giving their best efforts.

Planting one flower at a time truly helps Gary and Thomas sow seeds for a brighter future.

The Balance Autism Plant Sale is the two next weekends: May 3-4 and 10-11 from 9 am to 3pm. Their address is 8272 NE University Ave.

All of the money they make goes right back into the farm and helps pay employees who work there.