Working to end puppy mills at Bark After Dark Gala

DES MOINES– This weekend Bailing out Benji will host their second annual Bark After Dark Gala that helps benefit nationwide advocacy efforts about puppy mills.

Proceeds from this semi-formal event will go towards the vet care for more than 1,000 puppy mill dogs saved by the non-profit over the last five years.

This morning we heard the story of Ruby and Iris, two dogs saved from puppy mills.

“They were puppy mill mommas, which is basically a commercial breeding facility that puts making profits over the well fair of animals,” said Ashley Stien with Bailing out Benji. “They were bred in a puppy mill for four years. They were in cages, they had not touched the grass, left their cages, or known veterinary care. I still can’t always pet them three-years later but as you’ll see from the stroller they’re living quite the pampered life.”

Tickets can be purchased online for $50 each or $75 per couple and include admission, dinner, dessert and an open bar. Attendees can also participate in a silent auction, raffle and purchase puppy art made by Ruby and Iris. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. at Forte with dinner being served at 7 p.m.