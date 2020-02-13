World class swimmers testing their limits

DES MOINES— You can now get your ticket to watch as professional swimmers from around the world test their limits as the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series returns to Des Moines again.

This sanctioned by USA Swimming meet will return March 4-7 at the MidAmerican Energy Company Aquatic Center located at the Wellmark YMCA in Downtown Des Moines. Des Moines is the third of five stops in this year’s series, which includes events in Greensboro, NC, Knoxville, Tenn., Mission Viejo, Calif. and Indianapolis.

This series attracts more than 400 of the world’s top swimmers including USA Swimming Team members, Junior National Team, and top 50 world-ranked swimmers.

Tickets are available online now and ticket prices range from $10 for a single session of preliminaries to $85 for a premium pass to all preliminaries and final sessions.