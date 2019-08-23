World’s greatest pilots fly into metro

ANKENY– This weekend The Central Iowa Airshow flies into Ankeny for a weekend of jaw dropping aerial performances for the entire family.

The world’s greatest pilots will take to the skies today for a Night Airshow and Music Festival with gates opening at 4 pm. The bands and Airshow begins at 6:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday gates open at 10 am and show begins at 1 pm.

There are a variety of tickets to choose from including a weekend adult pass is $25, a weekend youth pass is $15, adult daily pass is $20 and youth daily pass is $10. Children 5 and under are free.

For more information about The Central Iowa Airshow or to purchase tickets click here.