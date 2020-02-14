‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Davenport PD explains questioning of 13-year-old

An officer took the student back to school following the questioning, and the department said the officers involved "followed proper procedure and acted professionally".

DAVENPORT — Body camera footage released by the Davenport Police Department shows the steps officers took in questioning a 13-year-old boy who matched a suspect description.

Around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Davenport Police Department received a call about a stolen vehicle from Moline, Ill. that was located near Washington Elementary and Sudlow Intermediate in Davenport.

“Upon responding, officers observed five occupants fleeing from the vehicle,” police said in a statement.

A 13-year-old Sudlow student matching a description given by officers was stopped and questioned. Body camera video shows the back door of the squad car open, and the officer questioning the boy eventually called his mother to inform her of what was going on.

The student was found to not be involved in the vehicle theft, and the department says no weapons were drawn.

“Wrong place at the wrong time,” the officer can be heard saying on the phone. “I mean, if he would’ve been up by Sudlow, by the door … hanging out … like I said, all we’ve got is going westbound, black jacket, one wearing a blue jacket. Unfortunately, your son had a black jacket on.”

