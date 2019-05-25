Xenia issues boil advisory Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOUTON - More than 500 people now have to boil their water again before drinking it. It will impact people who live in Beaver, Berkley and Rippey.



Xenia Rural Water found a break in the water line along 200th Street in rural Boone County early Saturday morning.



Xenia officials are urging anyone who would normally use to tap water not to drink it. They say you should boil it for a minute, and then let it cool completely before drinking it, or use bottled water for the time being.

Tap water can still be used for bathing and other similar purposes.



To see the full map of the affected area, please click here.