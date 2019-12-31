Year in Review: Iowa laws passed in 2019

DES MOINES — It was a busy year for lawmakers in Iowa.

The legislature passed several bills and the governor signed 168 of them into law.

Last Dollar Scholarship

Earlier this year, Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, expanded Future Ready Iowa, a program aimed at getting Iowans trained and educated for good-paying jobs.

The Last Dollar Scholarship helps train people specifically for jobs in high demand.

Empower Rural Iowa

Empower Rural Iowa expanded broadband access to rural areas of the state.

The law provides incentives for broadband and workforce housing.

“We’re connecting, investing and growing our rural communities through this collaborative initiative. This new law will not only continue the positive momentum taking place across rural Iowa, but strengthen our way of life to keep our young people here and attract others to our state.” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement released in May 2019

Reynolds signed House File 772 in May. It fully went into effect in July.

Children’s Mental Health

The state took major steps to change how mental health services are provided to kids.

“I asked for money to buy down the waitlist for the children’s mental health,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds signed that law in May. It took effect in July.

Industrial Hemp

Iowa is closer to allowing farmers to grow industrial hemp.

The measure, Senate File 599, was signed by Reynolds in May, but don’t plant those seeds just yet.

The USDA still needs to approve the state’s plan before it’s legal to grow in the state.

Sports Betting

It’s now legal to wager on sports here in Iowa.

The move came after a 2018 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court gave all states the option to legalize sports betting.

Reynolds signed Senate File 617 in May.

The law took effect on July 1, but rules weren’t finalized in time so the first bets took place on Aug. 15.