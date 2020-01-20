YMCA hosts seventh annual MLK Prayer Breakfast

DES MOINES — Considered Des Moines’ signature MLK day event, the seventh annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast was put on by the YMCA of Greater Des Moines at Drake’s Knapp Center earlier today.

The breakfast serves as a way to promote Dr. King’s message of peace, justice and opportunity. The event also served as a fundraiser to help families access the YMCA’s services and programs.

Drake President Marty Martin is proud to have the event on Drake’s campus, saying the university is an advocate for those outside of the campus on top of those on it.

“I think we are an institution that doesn’t try to be of itself; is not just concerned with that happens on campus, but with what happens in our immediate campus community,” Martin said. “Rather, we are an institution that looks out, that is of its place — that is a neighbor.”

Several hundred people were expected for this morning’s breakfast, including community leaders and elected officials, most notably Gov. Kim Reynolds. Even some of the Democratic presidential candidates tried to make their way there.