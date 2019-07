DES MOINES — The 80/35 Music Festival will be missing one of its performers on Friday.

80/35 tweeted that alternative rock artist YUNGBLUD’s tour bus broke down. Unfortunately, he will not be performing at the festival at all. Instead, The Maytags will set the Hy-Vee Main Stage for the first night of the festival. The Des Moines-based rock band will step on stage at 5 p.m.