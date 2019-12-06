6 presidential candidates to speak at Iowa Farmers Union Forum

GRINNELL — Several Democratic presidential candidates will be in Iowa to discuss issues impacting rural areas on Friday for the Iowa Farmers Union Annual Convention.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a stop at the Corner Sundry, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Indianola, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A press release from the Iowa Farmers Union says the event will start at 3:00 p.m. at the Hotel Grinnell.

The confirmed presidential candidates include:

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at New England College in Henniker, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

IFU President Aaron Lehman and National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson will moderate the forum. Attendees are able to ask the candidates about the issues impacting them and the surrounding rural communities.

Admission for the forum is included in convention registration for IFU members and $35 for non-members.