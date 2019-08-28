Axne highlights workforce shortage for rural healthcare

DES MOINES – Two days into the Drake University school year, Congresswoman Cindy Axne is on campus.

She hosted a town hall focusing on immigration and health care in rural areas. Axne says she’s seeing the same thing happen to pharmacists as what’s happening to rural doctors: a shortage in the workforce and a lack of viable alternatives.

The congresswoman said, “I’m visiting drug stores that are out of business now. I’m in towns where they don’t even have any pharmacists available anymore because they can’t afford to do business. Anything that’s out there from a policy perspective that’s keeping us from lowering the cost of prescription drugs is taken off the books.”

Axne says she’s been working to lower the cost of prescription drugs.