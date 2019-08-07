Beto O’Rourke says he’s staying put in El Paso, won’t be going to campaign events right now

EL PASO – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke won’t be speaking or touring the Iowa State Fair this week as he was scheduled.

O’Rourke told CNN that he will be remaining in El Paso to help the community that is mourning after a mass shooting at a shopping center. O’Rourke is from El Paso and is a former Congressman for that area.

“No part of me right now is thinking about politics is thinking about any campaign or election, All of me is with and thinking about this community. And so going to be here to be with my hometown, and to do anything I can to be helpful. So that’s, that’s where we’re going to keep the focus,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke was scheduled to speak at the Des Moines Register Soapbox at the fair on Thursday, and then tour the fairgrounds.