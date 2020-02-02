“Caucus for Cookies” gets kids familiar with the political process

Tom Steyer entered the presidential race in July of last year -- several months after most candidates declared. His campaign had a lot of ground to make in order to get on the level of some of the other candidates. His polling numbers in Iowa are low, and always have been -- but he's hoping his two-day push can vault him up in the standings, if not all the way to the top.

Local 5's Eva Andersen sat down with the presidential hopeful to hear his plan to make it happen just two days out of the Iowa Caucuses.