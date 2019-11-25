Senator Warren holds town hall in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES — Presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren is speaking to potential caucusgoers Monday night to try to build up some momentum going into caucus season.

It is very tight race currently in Iowa with Buttigieg leading in the Iowa State University/Civiqs poll over Warren and Sanders.

Those attending tonight’s event may even get their picture taken with Warren as she said she wants to take a selfie with every single person that attends the town hall.

