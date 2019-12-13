DNC announces Democratic debate at Drake University in January

Republicans might be in the spotlight this week with their first big debate, but Democrats received some very encouraging news. Moody’s Analytics, which has correctly predicted every presidential race since Ronald Reagan’s victory in 1980, just came out with its forecast for 2016.

DES MOINES — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced plans Thursday for debates in the first four primary and caucus states in 2020.

• January 14: CNN in partnership with The Des Moines Register will be holding the seventh Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines.

• February 7: ABC will host the eighth Democratic debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

• February 19: The ninth Democratic debate will be in Las Vegas, Nevada and hosted by NBC News & MSNBC.

• February 25: CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host the tenth Democratic debate at The Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Twitter will be a debate partner.