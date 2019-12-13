DNC announces Democratic debate at Drake University in January

DES MOINES — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced plans Thursday for debates in the first four primary and caucus states in 2020.
• January 14: CNN in partnership with The Des Moines Register will be holding the seventh Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines.
• February 7: ABC will host the eighth Democratic debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
• February 19: The ninth Democratic debate will be in Las Vegas, Nevada and hosted by NBC News & MSNBC.
• February 25: CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host the tenth Democratic debate at The Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Twitter will be a debate partner.