What does a win look like in Iowa? For Warren, it doesn’t have to be a No. 1 spot, Castro says

Winning the Iowa Caucuses outright isn't everything, campaign supporters say.

Hours before the Iowa Caucuses, a four-way race remained among the major candidates.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, rallied U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren supporters this afternoon at a small home in the Sherman Hills neighborhood before their last-minute push door-to-door.

Just before Iowans cast the first votes in the 2020 election, WFAA asked Castro what a win would look like for Warren tonight.

“I think she’ll have a strong showing. Obviously, she wants to finish in the top few. And I think that she’ll be able to do that. She’s had a message of unity for the Democratic party,” said Castro.

When pressed, though, the Texas congressman said if she places in the top three, it would be considered a win.

“Yeah, I think you always want to come out and win. But in terms of a strong showing, in terms of something that will give her campaign a bounce, if she finishes in the top few, I think she’ll be good,” Castro added.

Warren and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders had to return to Washington, D.C., on Monday as the impeachment trial continued in the Senate.

But by late Monday afternoon, they were back on planes heading to Iowa.

In downtown Des Moines, a quirky t-shirt shop called RAYGUN has become a must-visit for Democratic candidates. It has also hosted every major Democratic candidate this year except Biden.

The most popular items at RAYGUN might just predict tonight’s caucus results.

“Right now, it’s definitely Pete, Warren and Bernie [that] are the top three as far as sales and buzz in the store,” said Taylor Frame, a store employee.

The candidates who dropped out before the caucus, well, they end up in the sale section. A rack of “Iowa for Beto” shirts were marked down to $7.