Final list of satellite caucus locations for Iowa Democrats released

DES MOINES – The list has been finalized: there will be 87 satellite caucus locations for the 2020 caucuses.

The Iowa Democratic Party released the locations on Tuesday, which include 60 in-state, 24 out-of-state three international sites. The Satellite Caucus Review Committee initially approved 99 satellite caucus locations in December 2019.

After the sites were approved, 12 sites either combined with the precinct location or closed due to administrative changes or unconfirmed participation levels. In response, the IDP will provide rides for Iowans who may have planned to caucus at those locations so they can participate in their local precinct caucus.

The satellite site review process ended Monday. For more information on the Iowa Democratic Party caucuses including satellite caucuses, visit: https://www.thecaucuses.org/.