Former Gov. Chet Culver endorses Joe Biden for President

DES MOINES – Ten days before the Iowa caucuses, former VP Joe Biden received a major Iowa endorsement.

Former Iowa Governor Chet Culver endorsed Biden for President.

Culver served one term as Governor from 2007 to 2011.

In a statement released by the campaign Friday morning, Culver said “There is too much at stake in this election to get it wrong — our character as a nation is on the ballot. We must beat Donald Trump, and that’s why I’ll be in Joe’s corner on caucus night.” 

The Iowa Caucuses are Monday, February 3rd.

